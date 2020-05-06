Pulitzer Arts Foundation part of new effort to help artists during outbreak

Artists, designers and architects have a new option for grants to help them through the coronavirus hardships.

The Pulitzer Arts Foundation and Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University are offering $2,000 grants to 50 creative workers.

“A Sustaining Arts Practice Fund" (ASAP Fund) will award a total of $100,000, drawn from an endowment established in 2004, the arts foundation announced this week. Emily Rauh Pulitzer established the endowment at Washington University "to enhance the creative life of St. Louis through joint collaborative projects between the Pulitzer and the Sam Fox School," a news release says.

Now that creative life has been threatened, of course, by the pandemic that has shut down economic activity throughout the country.

The new grants join others for artists, including ones administered by the Regional Arts Commission and The Luminary. Neither is accepting new applications now, but The Luminary will have a new round of grants starting June 1. (RAC also has a list of resources for artists here.)