Pulitzer Arts Foundation part of new effort to help artists during outbreak

Artists, designers and architects have a new option for grants to help them through the coronavirus hardships.
The Pulitzer Arts Foundation and Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University are offering $2,000 grants to 50 creative workers.
“A Sustaining Arts Practice Fund" (ASAP Fund) will award a total of $100,000, drawn from an endowment established in 2004, the arts foundation announced this week. Emily Rauh Pulitzer established the endowment at Washington University "to enhance the creative life of St. Louis through joint collaborative projects between the Pulitzer and the Sam Fox School," a news release says.
Now that creative life has been threatened, of course, by the pandemic that has shut down economic activity throughout the country.
The new grants join others for artists, including ones administered by the Regional Arts Commission and The Luminary. Neither is accepting new applications now, but The Luminary will have a new round of grants starting June 1. (RAC also has a list of resources for artists here.)
Applications for the new ASAP Fund are due May 29. The checks are expected to go out in July. The fund's organizers plan to make sure money goes to groups historically underrepresented, including artists of color, Native American artists and people with disabilities. It wants "to make the grants accessible to St. Louis area practitioners of every race, gender expression, sexual orientation, disability status, and socioeconomic class."
According to the news release:
To be eligible, grant recipients must live in the City of St. Louis, St. Louis County, Jefferson County, or St. Charles County in Missouri, or in Madison County or St. Clair County in Illinois, and identify with one of the following disciplines:
Design (fashion, graphic, illustration, industrial arts, object, interactive media, etc.)
Art (installation, painting, printmaking, performance art, photography, sculpture, sound art, video, social practice, ceramics, textiles, etc.)
Architecture (architectural design, landscape, urban design, etc.)
Applicants will be required to submit a brief biography (300 words or less) describing their practice, as well as a written statement (300 words or less) to demonstrate the financial need resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications are due by May 29, 2020, and may be submitted online at samfoxschool.wustl.edu/asapfund
Cara Starke, director of the Pulitzer Arts Foundation, states in the release: “The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is hitting so many vulnerable populations, including many of those in the art, architecture, and design communities. The Pulitzer and the Sam Fox School are committed to working together to support the incredible creative practitioners who enrich life in our local community. With the ASAP Fund, we hope to enable them to continue their important work.”
