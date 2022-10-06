Q&A: Anaïs Mitchell couldn't imagine success of 'Hadestown' then or now

When Anaïs Mitchell believes in a project, she sticks with it. At least that was the case with “Hadestown,” whose long road to Broadway and beyond began in 2006 with a couple of community theater productions of the musical in her home state of Vermont.

From there it transformed into a 2010 concept album on which the roles were sung by Mitchell, Justin Vernon (a.k.a. Bon Iver), Greg Brown, the Haden Triplets, Ani DiFranco and others. It was released on DiFranco’s Righteous Babe Records label, as was Mitchell’s 2007 album “The Brightness.”

That year, Mitchell’s tour to promote “The Brightness,” included a St. Louis show at Mad Art Gallery. On a whim, I recently dug up the transcript of an interview I did with her back then. Apparently, when I called her to do the interview, I briefly interrupted the creative process. “Literally, right when the phone rang, I was recording a song,” Mitchell said, “I was like, ‘(Expletive), there’s the phone!’”

But late in the interview, she made mention of “the project I’m doing now, which is an opera based on the Orpheus myth. It’s called ‘Hadestown.’

“It’s an awesome project,” she continued. “It’s very new to me in that it’s very collaborative. I’m working with my friend Michael (Chorney), who is making this amazing score for this Vermont band called Magic City and we’re working with a theatrical director and we’ve got 20 people in on it. The sense of collaboration and the sum greater than the parts is very new to me. Usually, I’m just doing it all by myself. So that’s great. Also, it’s crazy to tell stories from the point of view of these crazy characters that have little to do with me.”

I asked what she hoped to do with the material.

“We’re staging it in Vermont and probably in Boston at the end of this year and then yeah, we’ll make a record, and then I don’t know,” she said. “I’m in it so deep right now that I can’t even see it anymore, where it could go. But for me I feel like it’s a really beautiful entrée into the world of music theater.”

At the time, of course, she could have had no idea just how beautiful — or successful — “Hadestown” would become. Many years and many awards — including eight Tonys and a Grammy — later, it’s still going strong.

Last week I caught up with Mitchell via email and reminded her of our conversation of — gulp — 15 years ago. “Wow, so amazing you unearthed that,” she wrote.

Here’s the rest of our brief exchange.

Q • The myth of Orpheus and Eurydice has inspired many works of art — operas, film, novels, poems. What made you want to take a run at it yourself?

A • It’s been musicalized so often because it’s partially a story about the power of music, and the hero is a musician. When I first started writing it, I was a young, idealistic person coming out of school and sort of face to face with “the way the world is,” politically speaking, and also in terms of, “OK, now you have to get a job, pay rent,” whatever. I think at the heart of “Hadestown” is this collision of youth, creativity, love and optimism, with the entrenched forces of the world, capitalism, fatalism, etc. So that was part of why I was drawn to the tale.

Q • “Hadestown” had a very long genesis and took various forms — song cycle, concept album — and even as a theater piece it underwent some changes. What kept you going through all that or gave you the ability to see it through?

A • “First thing is the mythology itself was mysterious and rich enough to keep giving, to keep revealing itself over a number of years. Second was my collaborators, from the earliest days in Vermont, to the album era, to the long development process with Rachel Chavkin … there were other people I admired and wanted to “show up for,” in addition to showing up for the piece itself.

Q • Sometimes current events play right into an artist’s hands. Having written the song years before, did you feel like Nostradamus when “Why We Build the Wall” became a real-world question?

A • It was definitely a surprise when a song I’d written in 2006 suddenly felt like it was speaking to the political moment a decade later in 2016! As soon as I wrote it, that song was the one everyone wanted to hear. Like, I had to play it in all my singer-songwriter shows, and I never expected it to feel new that way. It’s a little funny now that that moment has passed, and the song has gone back to being what it always was, which is sort of a song about archetypes, not meant to be specific to a particular situation.

Q • You put out a terrific new self-titled album this year, the first under your own name in nearly a decade. There’s a new Bonny Light Horseman (her band) record, too. What has it been like returning to life as a singer/songwriter?

A • Writing and recording those records has been supremely joyful for me. Words can’t express what a release it was after working on the show for so long. There were some real similarities in the recording process, since both were made in the Hudson Valley with (Bonny Light Horseman bandmate) Josh Kaufman producing. It’s been a trip to be touring again post-pandemic and post-“Hadestown” and kind of asking myself, “Is this still me? Is this still what I do?”

Q • Back in 2007, you said you hoped this wasn’t the last piece of musical theater that you write. Are you working on anything else at present or do you have a new project in mind?

A • I would love to work on more theater or write songs for film or television. It sort of just has to be 100 percent the right project, though, and it’s been so joyful making songs and records again without actually turning on that part of my brain that’s like “how does this advance the story?”

Q • If you knew then what you know now, would you — or maybe should you — have hung up on me back then? Like, “Can’t talk now. I have a multiple-Tony-winning Broadway smash to write?”