Rep announces return of Studio Series with 'Gruesome Playground Injuries'

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis has announced the revival of its Steve Woolf Studio Series for the 2022-23 season. The series is named for the Rep's former artistic director.

The showcase for cutting-edge plays will return with playwright Rajiv Joseph's “Gruesome Playground Injuries,” which will run April 14-May 7. The play is a love story that spans three decades.

In a statement, artistic director Hanif S. Sharif said that the series honors “the adventurous spirit and legacy” of Woolf, who retired from the Rep in 2019 and died in 2021 at age 75.

“Gruesome Playground Injuries,” the only Studio Series offering in the season, will be presented in the black-box theater at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.