 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Repertory Theatre of St. Louis adjusts schedule in response to COVID-19
0 comments

Repertory Theatre of St. Louis adjusts schedule in response to COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
Repertory Theatre of St. Louis hosts drive through puppet show

Spectators pass one of 14 outdoor scenes on Jan. 3 during “The Glowy Snowy Day,” an outdoor production by the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis.

 Photo by Christine Tannous, Post-Dispatch

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis has adjusted its season in response to rising COVID-19 rates in the St. Louis area.

“The 39 Steps,” previously set to begin performances Jan. 21, will now end the season and run March 18 through April 10 at the Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts. “House of Joy” moves to the 2022-23 season at a date to be announced. “Stick Fly” will begin Feb. 11 as planned at COCA’s Berges Theatre.

The Rep Box Office will contact “39 Steps” ticketholders with rescheduling information. For more information, visit repstl.org.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Obsessed ‘Potterhead’ converts attic into Gryffindor common room

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News