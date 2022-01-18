Repertory Theatre of St. Louis adjusts schedule in response to COVID-19

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis has adjusted its season in response to rising COVID-19 rates in the St. Louis area.
“The 39 Steps,” previously set to begin performances Jan. 21, will now end the season and run March 18 through April 10 at the Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts. “House of Joy” moves to the 2022-23 season at a date to be announced. “Stick Fly” will begin Feb. 11 as planned at COCA’s Berges Theatre.
The Rep Box Office will contact “39 Steps” ticketholders with rescheduling information. For more information, visit repstl.org.
Calvin Wilson
Calvin Wilson is theater critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
