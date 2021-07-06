 Skip to main content
Repertory Theatre of St. Louis announces 2021-22 season
Repertory Theatre of St. Louis announces 2021-22 season

France Jazz

Jazz singer-songwriter Somi performs in 2018 at the Five Continents Marseille Jazz festival, in Marseille, southern France. 

 Photo by Claude Paris, Associated Press

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis has announced its 2021-22 season. Among the productions will be "Dreaming Zenzile," a musical about South African singer-activist Miriam Makeba, written and performed by Somi Kakoma; "The Trinity River Plays," a trilogy by playwright-in-residence Regina Taylor; and "A Christmas Carol."

In a statement, artistic director Hana S. Sharif said that the Rep is "excited to be returning to the stage for a new season of live theatre featuring the work of thought-leading playwrights."

The schedule:

Sept. 10-Oct. 3: "Dreaming Zenzile." Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts.

Oct. 1-24: "The Gradient," a satire by Steph Del Rosso. Catherine B. Berges Theatre at COCA.

Dec. 3-23: "A Christmas Carol," based on the classic Dickens tale. Loretto-Hilton.

Jan. 21-Feb. 13: "The 39 Steps," a farce by Patrick Barlow inspired in part by the Hitchcock film. Loretto-Hilton.

Feb. 11-March 6: "The Trinity River Plays." Berges Theatre.

March 18-April 10: "House of Joy," an adventure-romance by Madhuri Shekar. Loretto-Hilton.

Subscriptions are available now; single tickets go on sale Aug. 2. For more information: repstl.org.

