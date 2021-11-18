 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Repertory Theatre of St. Louis announces new managing director
0 comments

Repertory Theatre of St. Louis announces new managing director

{{featured_button_text}}
Danny Williams

Danny Williams has been named the new managing director of the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. 

Danny Williams has been named the new managing director of the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. He replaces Mark Bernstein, who is retiring after more than 30 years in the position.

Williams most recently served as senior director of finance and administration at New York's Public Theater.

In a statement, he said that he is "thrilled and honored to be joining the incredible staff of the Rep."

Hana S. Sharif, artistic director of the Rep, said that she "could not be more excited to partner with Danny to shape the future" of the organization.

The Rep conducted a national search to find Bernstein's successor. Williams will assume his new role effective Jan. 10.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Disney+ has a slew of new shows and films slated for 2022

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News