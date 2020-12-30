Repertory Theatre of St. Louis postpones March production of 'Little Shop of Horrors'

In response to surges in coronavirus infections, the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis will further delay its return to the stage, postponing its March production of "Little Shop of Horrors."

The Rep still plans to present "Mlima's Tale" May 28 through July 11 at COCA's new Catherine B. Berges Theatre, where seating will be socially distanced.

“We are committed to keeping our Rep patrons, artists and staff safe so we can continue to bring the magic of theatre to St. Louis for many years to come,” artistic director Hana S. Sharif said in the Rep's announcement Wednesday. “We are disappointed that health conditions require us to postpone our reunion, but we are fueled by the enormous generosity, patience and support of our patrons and filled with optimism, energy and excitement about the future.”