Repertory Theatre of St. Louis revives 'A Christmas Carol' as holiday tradition

"A Christmas Carol" is returning to the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis in December, but with a twist.

The company will present a new adaptation of the Dickens classic by Michael Wilson. And the production will be an annual event. Previously, the Rep staged "A Christmas Carol" from 1979 to 1981 and during its 50th anniversary season in 2016.

In a statement, artistic director Hana S. Sharif said the idea is to provide the St. Louis community with "a new tradition that will endure for years to come."

"A Christmas Carol" will be a standalone event in addition to the Rep's six-show mainstage season; it won't be available as part of any subscription package. But Rep subscribers will have first access to tickets, which go on sale to the general public June 8.

The Rep will announce its 2020-21 mainstage and Studio seasons Feb. 27. Find more information at repstl.org.

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend's best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.

Sign up try again Error: Please try again later Thanks! *



Upcoming events