Reserve Pulitzer Foundation for intimate visit starting Aug. 13

It's not often one can reserve an entire museum for free with nine friends or family members.

But the Pulitzer Arts Foundation announced this afternoon that from Aug. 13-30, visitors can reserve the museum for themselves, families or "quarantine friends."

Each reservation is for groups of 10 or fewer for 45 minutes. Masks are required. High-touch surfaces will be cleaned between groups.

The Pulitzer, which has been closed since March, is extending its exhibit "Terry Adkins: Resounding" through Feb. 7.

To make a reservation online, or read more about the museum's health requirements, click here. The museum is closed Mondays through Wednesdays. It is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays at 3716 Washington Boulevard.

