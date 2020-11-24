Performances shine through in radio production of 'The Glass Menagerie'

Although it has arguably been overshadowed by “A Streetcar Named Desire,” a strong case can be made for “The Glass Menagerie” as Tennessee Williams’ greatest play. And its virtues were very much on display in the Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis production that was staged for radio because of the pandemic.

The challenge facing director Brian Hohlfeld was capturing the magic of Williams’ vision strictly through sound. Much of the poetry of the play lies in its visuals — particularly a bit of business involving a glass unicorn, which symbolizes its owner, the fragile and poignantly insecure Laura Wingfield (Elizabeth Teeter).

At the heart of the play is her unrealized dreams. But the soul of “The Glass Menagerie” is her brother Tom (Bradley James Tejeda), who has dreams of his own and isn’t afraid to act on them. Even if it means abandoning his sister and their aggressively talkative mother, Amanda (Brenda Currin).

Most-read stories in this section

Also playing a significant role in the ensuing drama is Jim O’Connor, a gentleman caller (Chaunery Kingsford) who brings Laura perhaps her only moment of romance.