'Rent,' still resonant after 25 years, says farewell with polished touring production

Maybe it’s because of the circumstances of the past 21 months, but Wednesday evening’s performance of “Rent” at Stifel Theatre seemed to hit a bit … differently.

As the characters mourn friends and loved ones lost to the early days of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, audiences now can view the show through the added lens of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 760,000 Americans.

The ragtag group of New York artists onstage celebrates a year of good times and hardships; we reflect on the same.

The messages of “Rent” still resonate: Measure your life in love. No day but today. Forget regret, or life is yours to miss.

Composer Jonathan Larson tragically died just before “Rent” opened off-Broadway, but his acclaimed rock musical endures. This is its “25th Anniversary Farewell Tour.”

The Stifel engagement unfortunately was a single performance, but the production had the energy and polish that often accompanies a more relaxed touring schedule. The Nov. 18 show is in Springfield, Illinois. Nov. 19, in Henderson, Kentucky. And so on.