Saint Louis Ballet announces 2020-2021 season

Saint Louis Ballet has announced two 2020-2021 productions: "This Is Who We Are" and "Nutcracker Extravaganza." Both will be fully produced and presented online because of the ongoing pandemic.

In a statement, artistic director Gen Horiuchi said that the company is "one of the very few organizations in the region that has retained all administrative and artistic personnel. We are touched by the generosity and interest of this community to keep Saint Louis Ballet going forward."

"This Is Who We Are" begins streaming at 7:30 p.m. on October 24 and is described as an intimate production for solo and small groups. Choreographed by Horiuchi, the piece is set to music by J.S. Bach. The piece will stream through Oct. 27.

"Nutcracker Extravaganza" will include favorite scenes and dances from years past along with newly-set performances. The program will be presented at 7 p.m. December 12 and 19 and at 2 p.m. December 13 and 20.

Access to both productions is free. Reservations to receive links may be made beginning September 15 at stlouisballet.org.

Saint Louis Ballet will announce programming for the rest of the season at a later date.

