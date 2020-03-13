Science Center in St. Louis closes for COVID-19

The St. Louis Science Center will be closed from Saturday at least through March 31 for concerns about spreading coronavirus.

In a statement, the center said, "As a hands-on and primarily indoor learning space in which guests interact closely in excess of thousands a day, we feel that the Science Center has an obligation to take this position."

The center will still be staffed from Mondays through Fridays during the closure, and will be available to answer questions from the public.

Any prepaid tickets to paid exhibits can be exchanged for a full refund by calling the center at 314-289-4400. The value of the tickets can also be donated back to the center; a receipt for tax deductions will be issued at the time.

