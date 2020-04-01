You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Shakespeare Festival season postponed
0 comments

Shakespeare Festival season postponed

Subscribe today: $3/3 months
Love's Labors Lost

Jeffrey Cummings (left) and Kea Trevett (second from left) in the 2019 Shakespeare Festival St. Louis production of "Love's Labors Lost." Photo by Philip Hamer

 Philip Hamer

Shakespeare Festival St. Louis has postponed its 2020 Shakespeare in the Park production, "Much Ado About Nothing," because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally scheduled to begin performances on May 27, the play is now set to run August 12 through September 6.

In a statement, producing artistic director Tom Ridgely said the delay is intended to allow "as much time as possible for social distancing measures to take effect," with the hope that "we all bring our summer 2020 to a much happier close."

The festival, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, will stream new online content on Facebook and Instagram through June 21, the date its season in Forest Park was scheduled to close. 

Programs include "SHAKE20," a community response to 20 Shakespeare plays involving regional artists and organizations and presented at 8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; "The Zoom Plays," a weekly series of 20-30 minute original works performed live over the Zoom videoconferencing app; "Green Show Mondays," an eclectic showcase of festival favorites; and "Shakespeare and Chill," a selection of Shakespeare-inspired films featuring live commentary by scholars and artists and co-curated by Cinema St. Louis.

For more information: sfstl.com.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports