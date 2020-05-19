Shakespeare Festival St. Louis changes its name for 20th anniversary

Shakespeare Festival St. Louis has a new name.

The organization, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, has been rebranded as St. Louis Shakespeare Festival. It is not to be confused with St. Louis Shakespeare, which is also devoted to works by the Bard.

"We initially planned for the transition to unveil in April and start using during our 20th Anniversary season in Forest Park," Allie Magee, the company's marketing and communications manager, said in a statement. "Although we didn't get the celebration we had planned, we are proud to put St. Louis first in name and mission with this new brand. The name change also aligns with many other Shakespeare festivals nationally."

The festival is scheduled to present "Much Ado About Nothing" from Aug. 12 through Sept. 6 in Forest Park. More information is available at the troupe's new website, stlshakes.org.

