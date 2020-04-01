Shakespeare Festival St. Louis postpones 20th-anniversary show in Forest Park

Shakespeare Festival St. Louis has postponed its 2020 Shakespeare in the Park production, "Much Ado About Nothing," because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally scheduled to begin performances May 27, the play is now set to run Aug. 12-Sept. 6.

In a statement, producing artistic director Tom Ridgely said the delay is intended to allow "as much time as possible for social distancing measures to take effect," with the hope that "we all bring our summer 2020 to a much happier close."

The festival, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, will stream new online content on Facebook and Instagram through June 21, the date its season in Forest Park was scheduled to close.

Programs include:

• "SHAKE20," a community response to 20 Shakespeare plays involving regional artists and organizations and presented at 8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday

• "The Zoom Plays," a weekly series of 20- to 30-minute original works performed live over the Zoom videoconferencing app

• "Green Show Mondays," an eclectic showcase of festival favorites

• "Shakespeare and Chill," a selection of Shakespeare-inspired films featuring live commentary by scholars and artists and co-curated by Cinema St. Louis

Find more information at sfstl.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.