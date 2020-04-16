Shakespeare Festival St. Louis premieres three short plays online

If you're into theater, here's an opportunity to attend plays without leaving your home.
At 8 p.m. April 16, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis will host the premiere of three short works on its Facebook page. Featured in the program are Courtney Bailey Parker's "Everything I eat in a day (a shameless corona play)," Charlie Meyers's "The Dagger of Snarfnar" and Carter Lewis's "The Business Of ... "
The plays came out on top in a "bake-off" competition that called for playwrights to include such ingredients as a line from a Shakespeare play, a case of mistaken identity and "something ugly transformed into something beautiful."
Take a virtual seat at facebook.com/shakesfestSTL.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!