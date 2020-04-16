You are the owner of this article.
Shakespeare Festival St. Louis premieres three short plays
Courtney Bailey Parker

Courtney Bailey Parker is one of three playwrights whose work will be presented on the Shakespeare Festival St. Louis Facebook page. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson •

If you're into theater, here's an opportunity to attend plays without leaving your home. 

At 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis will host the premiere of three short works on its Facebook page. Featured in the program are Courtney Bailey Parker's "Everything I eat in a day (a shameless corona play)," Charlie Meyers's "The Dagger of Snarfnar" and Carter Lewis's "The Business Of ... "

The plays came out on top in a "bake-off" competition that called for playwrights to include such ingredients as a line from a Shakespeare play, a case of mistaken identity and "something ugly transformed into something beautiful."

Take a virtual seat at facebook.com/shakesfestSTL.

