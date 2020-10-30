 Skip to main content
Shakespeare Festival to present "Xmas Carol" walking tour
Shakespeare Festival to present "Xmas Carol" walking tour

Arches form the path for 'A Late Summer Night's Stroll'

Jessica Ruebsam and her son Harry, have their photo taken by Harry's sister Rosie under an arch painted by Eugenia Alexander during a walk through a mile-long path of scattered arches on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 in Forest Park. 'A Late Summer's Night Stroll', an interactive walk featuring socially distant music and dance in the evenings and presented by the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival, runs through September 6. The painting of the arches is a partnership with PaintedBlack STL, where the 14 12-foot tall arches were painted by Black artists. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

The St. Louis Shakespeare Festival will get into the yuletide spirit with "A Walking Xmas Carol," an outdoor holiday window tour to be presented Nov. 28 through Dec. 23.

The event in partnership with the Central West End Window Walk follows on the success of the Shakespeare Festival's socially-distant summer program, "A Late Summer Night's Stroll," which was presented in Forest Park. 

A 20-stop walk along Euclid Avenue and Maryland Plaza, "A Walking Xmas Carol" is inspired by the Dickens tale about the spiritual rebirth of the miserly Scrooge. The collaboration with PaintedBlack StL will feature large-scale storefront window installations – created by local black artists and themed to the story – along with the musical soundtrack from the "Q Brothers Christmas Carol."

In a statement, Shakespeare Festival producing artistic director Tom Ridgely said the walk promises to be "the most holiday fun you can have with your mask on." The walking tour is free and no reservations are required. Face coverings are recommended.

The audio guide and virtual map will be accessible through QR codes on each installation window or by downloading in advance with a donation of $10 or more. Between 6 and 9 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, live sidewalk music and surprise window performances will be featured.

For more information: stlshakes.org/carol.

