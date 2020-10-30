Shakespeare Festival to present "Xmas Carol" walking tour

The St. Louis Shakespeare Festival will get into the yuletide spirit with "A Walking Xmas Carol," an outdoor holiday window tour to be presented Nov. 28 through Dec. 23.

The event in partnership with the Central West End Window Walk follows on the success of the Shakespeare Festival's socially-distant summer program, "A Late Summer Night's Stroll," which was presented in Forest Park.

A 20-stop walk along Euclid Avenue and Maryland Plaza, "A Walking Xmas Carol" is inspired by the Dickens tale about the spiritual rebirth of the miserly Scrooge. The collaboration with PaintedBlack StL will feature large-scale storefront window installations – created by local black artists and themed to the story – along with the musical soundtrack from the "Q Brothers Christmas Carol."

In a statement, Shakespeare Festival producing artistic director Tom Ridgely said the walk promises to be "the most holiday fun you can have with your mask on." The walking tour is free and no reservations are required. Face coverings are recommended.