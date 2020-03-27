You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sheldon Concert Hall cancels gala
0 comments

Sheldon Concert Hall cancels gala

Subscribe today: $3/3 months
The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - HBO Afterparty

Renee Elise Goldsberry arrives at the HBO Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

 Associated Press

The Sheldon Concert Hall has cancelled the Renée Elise Goldsberry concert that was scheduled for Saturday evening. Goldsberry, a singer and actor, is perhaps best known as a star of the hit Broadway musical, "Hamilton."

"An Evening with Renée Elise Goldsberry" was to be this year's Sheldon Gala show. The gala has been called off in the interest of health and safety.

Goldsberry won a 2016 Tony Award for her featured role in "Hamilton." She has also appeared in television series including "The Good Wife" and "Evil."

For information about refunds or donations, go online to thesheldon.org.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports