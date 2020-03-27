Sheldon Concert Hall cancels gala

The Sheldon Concert Hall has cancelled the Renée Elise Goldsberry concert that was scheduled for Saturday evening. Goldsberry, a singer and actor, is perhaps best known as a star of the hit Broadway musical, "Hamilton."

"An Evening with Renée Elise Goldsberry" was to be this year's Sheldon Gala show. The gala has been called off in the interest of health and safety.

Goldsberry won a 2016 Tony Award for her featured role in "Hamilton." She has also appeared in television series including "The Good Wife" and "Evil."

For information about refunds or donations, go online to thesheldon.org.

