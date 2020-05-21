You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sheldon delays 'Golf the Galleries' until summer
0 comments

Sheldon delays 'Golf the Galleries' until summer

Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Golf! the Galleries at the Sheldon

Hole 9 or " Swimming with the Houska Fishes" of the Golf the Galleries exhibit, is photographed on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at the Sheldon Art Gallery in midtown St. Louis. Golf the Galleries allows players to mini-golf through nine holes of artist-created obstacles. Hole 9 is composed of the art by Charles Houska. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Its annual artistic putt-putt exhibit will be put-off a bit, says the Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries.

"Golf the Galleries" was to make its third appearance at the Sheldon starting May 29. Nine artists are still working on their individual mini-golf holes. 

But the hands-on exhibit's opening is delayed, the venue said in a news release: 

"'We have nine amazing artists hard at work constructing their golf holes,' says Peter Palermo, executive director. 'We remain hopeful that we will solidify an opening date for "Golf the Galleries" soon, and look forward to welcoming golfers of all ages back to The Sheldon this summer.''

The venue is assessing recommendations by the city of St. Louis and the Centers for Disease Control to decide when and if it would be safe for it to open. 

The release also said: 

"Comprising nine unique, playable mini golf holes, designed by St. Louis area artists, architects and creatives, 'Golf the Galleries' has quickly become a summer tradition for many St. Louis-area families. More information about this year’s planned artists and hole designs can be found at TheSheldon.org."

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports