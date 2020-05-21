Sheldon delays 'Golf the Galleries' until summer

Its annual artistic putt-putt exhibit will be put-off a bit, says the Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries.

"Golf the Galleries" was to make its third appearance at the Sheldon starting May 29. Nine artists are still working on their individual mini-golf holes.

But the hands-on exhibit's opening is delayed, the venue said in a news release:

"'We have nine amazing artists hard at work constructing their golf holes,' says Peter Palermo, executive director. 'We remain hopeful that we will solidify an opening date for "Golf the Galleries" soon, and look forward to welcoming golfers of all ages back to The Sheldon this summer.''

The venue is assessing recommendations by the city of St. Louis and the Centers for Disease Control to decide when and if it would be safe for it to open.

The release also said:

"Comprising nine unique, playable mini golf holes, designed by St. Louis area artists, architects and creatives, 'Golf the Galleries' has quickly become a summer tradition for many St. Louis-area families. More information about this year’s planned artists and hole designs can be found at TheSheldon.org."

