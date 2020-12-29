Sistine Chapel exhibition extends its St. Louis stay for three more days

You now have three more days to escape to Vatican City. The producers of "Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition" have announced that the exhibit, which was to have ended Jan. 10, will now continue Jan. 15, 16 and 17 at America's Center.

The exhibit includes photographs of panels of the famous frescos of the chapel ceiling, reproduced in their near-original size. Visitors can walk through more than 27,000 square feet of the second-floor America’s Ballroom to enjoy the paintings up close instead of the actual 65 feet away.

The exhibit includes 34 reproductions, including "The Creation of Adam" and "The Last Judgment."

Timed tickets ensure capacity and social distancing restrictions. Tickets range from $10.50 to $17.50, children under 6 are free and a family four pack is available for $40. Tickets for groups of 10 or more are $10 each. Audio devices with narration are available for $3 each. Tickets are limited and on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

For more information, visit explorestlouis.com/sistine.