Soldiers Memorial plans exhibit on Japanese Americans during WWII

A Smithsonian traveling exhibition, “Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II,” opens July 24 at the Soldiers Memorial Military Museum downtown.

Following the attack on Pearl Harbor, Japanese Americans were forced to abandon their homes and live in internment camps.

“Righting a Wrong” looks at immigration, prejudice, civil rights, heroism and what it means to be an American, according to a news release about the upcoming exhibition. The Soldiers Memorial museum is operated by the Missouri Historical Society.

The local destination will also highlight St. Louis’ connection to the story by adding information about architects Richard Henmi and Gyo Obata, who attended Washington University in order to avoid internment in the camps. WU was one of the few universities at that time that accepted the students.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066 on Feb. 19, 1942. "The presidential order gave full authority to the Secretary of War and military commanders to designate military zones around the country and to exclude, remove, and detain individuals from such areas," the museum explains in a blog post.

Tickets to the recently renovated Soldiers Memorial, 1315 Chestnut Street, are free, but advance reservations are recommended. For more info, click here.

