'Songs for St. Louis' to offer wide musical range
Angel Riley

Angel Riley

 Photo by Salvatore Cincotta Photography

Opera and musical theater promise to complement one another beautifully in "Songs for St. Louis: A Concert in the Commons," which premieres at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 on Nine PBS.

The program is a co-production of the Nine Network and Opera Theatre of St. Louis. Artists including soprano Angel Riley, lyric tenor Ganson Salmon and bass-baritone Christopher Humbert will be featured, to the accompaniment of pianist Sandra Geary. The concert will encompass works from aria classics to the Great American Songbook and range from "Rigoletto" to "West Side Story."

"Song for St. Louis" was filmed in early October at the Public Media Commons in Grand Center without an audience. For more information: ninenet.org

