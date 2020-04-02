St. Louis Actors' Studio announces 2020-2021 season

Two recent Broadway attractions, an early play by a Pulitzer Prize winner and a double bill of works by theater legends have been announced for the 2020-2021 St. Louis Actors' Studio season.

The theme of the company's 14th season is "dramedy." And indeed, the lineup promises to balance the hilarious with the serious.

The schedule:

Sept. 18-Oct. 4. "And Baby Makes Seven." Two women and a male friend prepare for the arrival of child in this 1984 play by Paula Vogel, who won a Pulitzer for "How I Learned to Drive."

Dec. 4-20. "Straight White Men." Armie Hammer ("The Social Network") starred in the 2018 Broadway production of Young Jean Lee's play about identity and privilege.

Feb. 19-March 7, 2021. "Hand to God." A puppet complicates the life of his troubled teenage handler in Robert Askins's dark comedy, which received five Tony Award nominations in 2015.

April 16-May 2. "The Zoo Story"/"The Dumb Waiter." Theater of the absurd has seldom been more persuasively realized than in these classic one-acts by Edward Albee and Harold Pinter, respectively.

The shows are presented at the Gaslight Theater, 358 North Boyle Avenue. For more information, go online to stlas.org.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.