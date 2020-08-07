St. Louis Art Fair, normally held in downtown Clayton, to go online this year

The St. Louis Art Fair, a mainstay on the streets of Clayton for more than 25 years, will go online this year.

The virtual art fair will be presented Sept. 11-13. People will get the chance to order food from Clayton businesses, make art with their children at the virtual Creative Castle, buy art from more than 125 juried artists.

The unveiling and celebration of the annual commemorative print will be held Thursday outside Carrollton Bank, 7911 Forsyth Boulevard in Clayton and be streamed on Instagram Live.

“We feel very fortunate to be a part of such a wonderful community of people and businesses. Our devoted sponsors and local business partners have continuously supported art, artists and SLAF, even during the most challenging times,” executive director Sarah Umlauf said in a statement. “We know many of our partners have been struggling during COVID-19 and yet have committed their support again this year. We feel extremely grateful for their consistent support and passion.”

More details and a full schedule of the virtual fair will be announced on saintlouisartfair.com.

