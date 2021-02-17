St. Louis Art Museum acquires work by enslaved potter David Drake

A vessel by enslaved artist David Drake, one of the 19th century's most important American ceramicists, has been acquired by the St. Louis Art Museum, the institution announced Wednesday.

Acquiring such a work has been a priority for many years, Brent R. Benjamin, the museum's director, said in a news release. The museum paid $155,000 for the jar in December.

“The acquisition of this extraordinary vessel underscores the Saint Louis Art Museum’s ongoing commitment to acquire exceptional works of art by African American artists,” Benjamin said. “This work will enrich our galleries, and it will allow us to present an expanded history of early American art.”

The museum plans to put it on display later this year.

Drake, also known as Dave the Potter, was born in South Carolina about 1801. He produced household items such as jugs, pitchers and jars to hold a plantation's food and liquids. He was literate and signed his work, sometimes including verses.