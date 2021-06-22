St. Louis Art Museum announces first woman as director

The St. Louis Art Museum has announced its next director, the first woman and first person of color hired for the top job at one of the city's most admired cultural institutions.
Min Jung Kim, 51, will lead the 142-year-old museum after the retirement of Brent R. Benjamin, who exits June 30, the museum announced Tuesday morning. She leaves the New Britain Museum of American Art in Connecticut, where she was director for six years.
Kim previously worked as deputy director for external relations of the Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum of Michigan State University. Other positions include managing director, exhibitions and programming at the Global Cultural Asset Management Group in New York and more than a decade with the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation in New York, where she helped establish international partnerships with museums such as the State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia, according to the New England Foundation for the Arts.
Kim, who was born in Seoul, South Korea, earned her master's degree in art history at the Courtauld Institute of Art, University of London.
As head of the New Britain museum, the country's oldest museum focused on American Art, she told Connecticut Magazine that her position gave her a chance to "really begin to think about what American art means, and in that process potentially be both expanding and redefining the very definition of American art so that it does represent greater diversity and inclusivity."
Charles Lowenhaupt, president of the museum's board of commissioners, said in a statement Tuesday: “In Min Jung Kim we have found a director who is uniquely qualified to build on our rich tradition, provide a world view of art and culture, and enhance the relationship between our institution and our community in this next era for the St. Louis Art Museum.”
Kim's predecessor in St. Louis has been with the art museum since 1999. Benjamin announced in September his plans to retire this year.
“Brent has led the St. Louis Art Museum through two of the most successful decades in our 140-plus-year history,” Lowenhaupt said in a news release at that time. “He built a world-class staff that has elevated our reputation as a top-tier art museum nationally and internationally, and he burnished our standing as a crown jewel among St. Louis cultural institutions.”
The museum counts its founding as 1879, when it was called the St. Louis School and Museum of Fine Arts. Its first director was Halsey C. Ives, who also held the position when the museum's current home in Forest Park debuted in time for the 1904 World's Fair.
Since Ives' retirement in 1909, the museum has been led by men (except for a few months in 1975, when Mary-Edgar Patton served as acting director).
Kim's total compensation will be $515,000.