St. Louis Art Museum announces first woman as director

The St. Louis Art Museum has announced its next director, the first woman and first person of color hired for the top job at one of the city's most admired cultural institutions.

Min Jung Kim, 51, will lead the 142-year-old museum after the retirement of Brent R. Benjamin, who exits June 30, the museum announced Tuesday morning. She leaves the New Britain Museum of American Art in Connecticut, where she was director for six years.

Kim previously worked as deputy director for external relations of the Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum of Michigan State University. Other positions include managing director, exhibitions and programming at the Global Cultural Asset Management Group in New York and more than a decade with the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation in New York, where she helped establish international partnerships with museums such as the State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia, according to the New England Foundation for the Arts.

Kim, who was born in Seoul, South Korea, earned her master's degree in art history at the Courtauld Institute of Art, University of London.