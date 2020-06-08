You are the owner of this article.
St. Louis Art Museum to reopen June 16; Millet exhibit extended
The St. Louis Art Museum will reopen on Tuesday, June 16, with its same hours and new safety protocols. 

Perhaps the best news for art fans is that the long-planned exhibition "Millet and Modern Art: From van Gogh to Dali" will be extended through the summer, according to a news release Monday. 

The show, which had been a decade in the making, brings popular painters such as Vincent van Gogh and Salvador Dali to St. Louis, including some works that have never been there. 

It had been scheduled to close May 17 and was only open four weeks before the coronavirus shutdown meant the museum had to close. 

Museum executive director Brent Benjamin said in a news release Monday that he was deeply appreciative of the more than 50 museums and private collectors in 14 countries that agreed to extend loans of art on view in “Millet and Modern Art.”

“Thanks to this, we are able to share with the people of St. Louis unparalleled loans of master works that would properly be classified as national treasures,” Benjamin said. The exhibition will go through Sept. 7.

The new protocols include limiting admission to the exhibition to 15 visitors per 15 minutes; visitors are strongly encouraged to secure tickets in advance through MetroTix starting June 9 and to visit slam.org/Millet for information, according to the release.

Visitors to the museum are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. The visitors will enter only through the East Building's garage or its doors on Fine Arts Drive. 

Capacity in the permanent collection galleries will be limited. 

Visitors are asked not to bring large bags with them to minimize contact at coat checks. The museum's restaurant and cafe will reopen at a later date. 

Tours, gallery talks, lectures and other in-person programming will be suspended through at least Sept. 7, the news release says. However, the museum will continue to develop new and engaging digital resources and programs so the public can experience the museum’s collection virtually.

Although the Art Hill Film Series is canceled as an in-person event, the museum is working to develop a virtual version of the popular, annual festival. More details about the online film series will be announced later.

Visitors are urged to consult detailed safety protocols at slam.org before they visit.

Reopening dates for St. Louis museums and attractions 

