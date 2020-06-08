St. Louis Art Museum to reopen June 16; Millet exhibit extended

The St. Louis Art Museum will reopen on Tuesday, June 16, with its same hours and new safety protocols.

Perhaps the best news for art fans is that the long-planned exhibition "Millet and Modern Art: From van Gogh to Dali" will be extended through the summer, according to a news release Monday.

The show, which had been a decade in the making, brings popular painters such as Vincent van Gogh and Salvador Dali to St. Louis, including some works that have never been there.

It had been scheduled to close May 17 and was only open four weeks before the coronavirus shutdown meant the museum had to close.

Museum executive director Brent Benjamin said in a news release Monday that he was deeply appreciative of the more than 50 museums and private collectors in 14 countries that agreed to extend loans of art on view in “Millet and Modern Art.”

“Thanks to this, we are able to share with the people of St. Louis unparalleled loans of master works that would properly be classified as national treasures,” Benjamin said. The exhibition will go through Sept. 7.