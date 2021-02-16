 Skip to main content
St. Louis Art Museum, zoo, botanical garden closed due to snow; St. Louis Aquarium and wheel open
St. Louis Art Museum, zoo, botanical garden closed due to snow; St. Louis Aquarium and wheel open

Zoo animals unfazed by winter's gift

Bactrian camels gaze at a handful of visitors as a light snow falls at the St. Louis Zoo on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. The desert dwellers are found in China and Mongolia, where they are listed as critically endangered in the wild. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

If you think you want to dig out the car to visit a local museum or attraction, think again.

The Missouri Botanical Garden, the St. Louis Zoo and the St. Louis Art Museum are all closed Tuesday due to the weather. The St. Louis Wheel and the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station, home to a newly named octopus, Loki, are open. The Gateway Arch had a delayed opening of 11 a.m.

The St. Louis Science Center closed Monday because of the weather and remains closed; it is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays anyway, even in decent weather. Same with City Museum, which is open Saturdays and Sundays, and the Missouri History Museum, open Wednesday through Sunday.

