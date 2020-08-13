St. Louis Ballet announces 2020-21 season, which includes online productions

St. Louis Ballet has announced two 2020-21 productions: "This Is Who We Are" and "Nutcracker Extravaganza." Both will be fully produced and presented online because of the ongoing pandemic.

In a statement, artistic director Gen Horiuchi said that the company is "one of the very few organizations in the region that has retained all administrative and artistic personnel. We are touched by the generosity and interest of this community to keep Saint Louis Ballet going forward."

"This Is Who We Are" begins streaming at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 and is described as an intimate production for solo and small groups. Choreographed by Horiuchi, the piece is set to music by J.S. Bach. The piece will stream through Oct. 27.

"Nutcracker Extravaganza" will include favorite scenes and dances from years past along with newly set performances. The program will be presented at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 and 19 and at 2 p.m. Dec. 13 and 20.

Access to both productions is free. Reservations to receive links may be made beginning Sept. 15 at stlouisballet.org.

St. Louis Ballet will announce programming for the rest of the season at a later date.

