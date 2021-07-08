St. Louis museums announce grants to help with exhibitions

The Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum will use a new $75,000 grant for an installation by Nicole Miller, the museum announced this week. The Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis also received money for a future exhibition. CAM will use a two-year, $50,000 PNC Arts Alive grant for the next phase of Collective Impact.

Collective Impact is a "community engagement program that uses art and design thinking to identify, develop and share solutions to challenges impacting local neighborhoods," the museum said in a news release.

It specified the money will help offer free neighborhood workshops within 1 mile of the museum, 3750 Washington Boulevard. Residents will choose topics for artist-led programs.

“PNC acknowledges the unique and crucial role arts organizations play in fostering discussions on some of the most complex matters of our time,” said Michael Scully, PNC regional president for St. Louis.

The Kemper Art Museum at Washington University has schedule the Nicole Miller installation for spring 2022.