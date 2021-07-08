 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis museums announce grants to help with exhibitions
0 comments

St. Louis museums announce grants to help with exhibitions

{{featured_button_text}}
Contemporary Art Museum

Interactive work created by visitors to "Collective Impact: A Sense of Home" at CAM.

The Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum will use a new $75,000 grant for an installation by Nicole Miller, the museum announced this week. The Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis also received money for a future exhibition. CAM will use a two-year, $50,000 PNC Arts Alive grant for the next phase of Collective Impact. 

Collective Impact is a "community engagement program that uses art and design thinking to identify, develop and share solutions to challenges impacting local neighborhoods," the museum said in a news release

It specified the money will help offer free neighborhood workshops within 1 mile of the museum, 3750 Washington Boulevard. Residents will choose topics for artist-led programs.

“PNC acknowledges the unique and crucial role arts organizations play in fostering discussions on some of the most complex matters of our time,” said Michael Scully, PNC regional president for St. Louis. 

The Kemper Art Museum at Washington University has schedule the Nicole Miller installation for spring 2022.

She is known for her videos and multimedia work, and the upcoming one will build on projects such as “Athens, California” (2016) and “To the Stars” (2019), "both of which examine how societal pressures and the violence of racism shape the experiences of youth growing up in the United States," the museum said in a release

The installation will include a soundscape and sequences of laser-light animations to a shallow pool of water and fountain.

The $75,000 comes from the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Take It Or Leave It: Jacob deGrom 10+K's and a Mets win

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports