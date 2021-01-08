St. Louis native to direct Tiffany Haddish film

Playwright turned filmmaker Cory Finley is set to write and direct "Landscape with Invisible Hand," a science fiction film starring Tiffany Haddish.

Based on a novel by M.T. Anderson, the film takes place in the near future, when an alien species has taken over Earth. Deadline reports that Haddish, who is known for comedies including "Girls Trip" and "Night School," is in negotiations to join the production.

St. Louis native Finley made his feature directorial debut with the 2017 crime drama "Thoroughbreds," about two young women who plan a murder. The Post-Dispatch called the film "a stylish exploration of criminal behavior among the privileged class."

His most recent film, HBO's "Bad Education" (2019), starred Hugh Jackman and won Emmy awards for outstanding television movie and Jackman's performance. Finley's play “The Feast” was presented by St. Louis Actors’ Studio in 2017.

