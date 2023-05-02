“Shucked” may be the corniest show ever to open on Broadway. And that’s not a putdown.

The latest musical from producer and St. Louis native Mike Bosner, it’s set in Cobb County, whose economy depends on corn. But when the entire crop is mysteriously blighted, it’s up to a local woman to save the day. Her name? Maizy.

Clearly, “Shucked” not only embraces its corniness but also doubles down on it. both in terms of its story and its humor.

“It’s about a mythical place where the people live and die on their corn,” Bosner said. “Corn is their way of life. At the beginning of the show, the corn starts to die, and they can’t figure out why.”

With music and lyrics by acclaimed country music singer-songwriters Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and a book by Robert Horn, it’s an original creation at a time when Broadway increasingly adapts hit movies into stage musicals.

"Shucked" was nominated May 2 for nine Tony Awards, including best musical.

“So much about the show is better than I could have imagined,” said Horn, who won a Tony for writing the book of “Tootsie,” a 2019 Broadway musical inspired by the 1982 film comedy.

“Shucked,” he said, is “just a simple original musical, and those are really hard to do in this climate. People are scared of original musicals; they’re really hard, and there’s really no guarantee. But word-of-mouth and social media (for the show) have spread like wildfire. I didn’t anticipate that, and it’s very exciting.”

Bosner, who is perhaps best known for “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” said that he was interested in “the idea of doing a big country musical on Broadway.” Directed by Tony winner Jack O’Brien (“Hairspray”), the show opened April 4 at New York’s Nederlander Theatre.

“Me being from St. Louis, I’m a fan of the genre,” Bosner said. “If anyone’s going to do a country show on Broadway, it should be me.”

But ultimately, “Shucked” evolved into something significantly different.

“Although it has country influences, the score is so far beyond a country score,” he said. “It’s just a great Broadway score now.”

“Shucked” is conceptually similar to a previous project on which Clark, McAnally and Horn collaborated: a musical based on “Hee Haw,” a country-themed TV variety series that ran on CBS from 1969 to 1971. But “Moonshine,” which had its premiere in Dallas in 2015, “just didn’t work,” Horn said.

“We never found its message; we never found what it was,” he said. “And so we walked away.” In the aftermath, Horn moved on to “Tootsie,” and Clark and McAnally continued to pursue their careers.

But the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing American culture wars inspired Horn to take another look at a project he had assumed had run its course,

“As the world started to change, and I was looking around at what was going on and feeling that as an artist I needed to talk about the division and the vitriol that was happening around me, I called (Clark and McAnally) and said, ‘Can we get back together?’”

Whereas “Moonshine,” which Horn describes as “a whole other show,” never made it to Broadway, “Shucked” has been a hit with audiences.

Director O’Brien attributes the show’s appeal to the “wild variety of humor involved. And it just doesn’t stop. I’ve never had a script like it.

“The first act is hilarious, and the audience is delighted,” O’Brien said. “But by the time you get to the second act, they’re involved with the characters, and so the laughter is a different kind of laughter. And here’s the stinger: It’s very moving.”

Sure, the reviews have been mixed. The New York Times dismissed the show as a “sweet, down-market cornucopia” that “pelts you with piffle.” But Variety noted that “with its exuberance, heart and non-stop yucks, ‘Shucked’ is the surprise delight of the season.”

Caroline Innerbichler portrays Maizy. Also starring in the show are John Behlmann as a con man with a scheme to enrich himself at Cobb County’s expense; Andrew Durand as Maizy’s fiance, Beau; and Alex Newell as her cousin Lulu.

Bosner said that finding the right performer to portray Maizy was something of a challenge.

“We were seeing a lot of different actors here in New York, and no one really fit the bill and made us as excited as we wanted to be,” he said. But then Innerbichler came to his attention.

“I found a video of Caroline’s from when she did the ‘Frozen’ tour,” Bosner said. “She played Princess Anna, and she was the lead of that show. I thought her acting was really interesting.” It just so happened that book writer Horn had seen Innerbichler’s ‘Frozen’ performance and confirmed that she “stole the show.”

“So we hired her to do a reading of (‘Shucked’), and she blew us away,” Bosner said. Landing a starring role on Broadway, Innerbichler said, “is honestly something that I never expected.”

“It’s pretty wild,” she said. “Sometimes I feel the high pressure of the situation. But ultimately, it feels like I’m just working on another show with a lot of really incredible people.”

Bosner said his enthusiasm about “Shucked” springs from his belief that “it’s a story we need to hear and a story we need now.” Particularly considering the divisiveness with which America is struggling.

“Putting a positive message out there, of humanity and love, is a really good thing,” Bosner said. “But we do it with a lot of laughs, the music is incredibly good, and there’s a lot of heart and pathos.”