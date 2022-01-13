St. Louis Science Center to close starting Monday due to pandemic surge

The St. Louis Science Center announced Thursday it will close for about two weeks due to the COVID-19 surge in the area.

The museum will close at 4:30 p.m. Monday and plans to reopen at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 3, while evaluating the situation during the closure.

Last week, the St. Louis Art Museum and the Missouri History Museum announced they would close through the end of January. The Soldiers Memorial Military Museum and the MHS Library & Research Center are also closed.

The science center will continue to provide virtual science content at slsc.org and on social media.

Those who have previously bought tickets for this time period can contact the museum's reservation office at 314-289-4424 during regular business hours. Tickets for "Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family," which was scheduled to close Jan. 24, will be refunded.

