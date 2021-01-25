St. Louis Science Center to debut mummy exhibit, including a baby crocodile and a man with snazzy boots

Mummies are coming to the St. Louis Science Center, and boy, will they have some stories to tell.
Like the Baron Von Holz, a German nobleman found wearing his best leather boots in the family crypt of a 14th century castle. Or a falcon, fish, dog and baby crocodile, mummified by the Egyptians to keep royals company in the afterlife.
“Mummies of the World: The Exhibition” opens Feb. 6, the science center announced Monday. The exhibition includes more than 125 real mummies and artifacts, as well as multimedia stations that will take visitors on a 4,500-year journey to learn their stories.
The exhibition will be open through Sept. 6.
“People are captivated by mummies on many levels,” Andrea Durham, chief officer for science and education for the center, said in a statement. “We are excited to bring 'Mummies of the World: The Exhibition' to our guests to share the science behind the various ways mummification happens, as well as the stories behind each of the mummies featured in this exhibition.”
The traveling exhibit has been seen by more than 2 million visitors around the world. The mummies and artifacts are on loan from 12 museums and groups from five countries.
Among the other mummies you can see: The Vac Mummies, a mummified family from Hungary that was believed to have died from tuberculosis; an Egyptian priest named Nes-Hor, who had arthritis and a broken left hip; the Burns Collection, a group of medical mummies that were used to teach anatomy in the early 1800s; and MUMAB, the first modern-day replication of Egyptian mummification done on a body in 2,800 years.
The exhibition also talks about the mummification process and ways used to study mummies, including Computed Technology, DNA analysis and radiocarbon dating.
Tickets are on sale at slsc.org or by calling 314-289-4424, or by visiting one of the science center’s box offices. Tickets are $14.95-$19.95. Member tickets are $12.95 and children 4 and under get in free.
The science center is operating at a reduced capacity because of the pandemic. Reservations aren’t required but are recommended.