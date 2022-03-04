St. Louis Shakespeare Festival announces season of plays, movies and more

St. Louis Shakespeare Festival has announced its 2022 season, which will include “Much Ado About Nothing” at Shakespeare Glen in Forest Park. Among the other offerings are a movie weekend and a Christmas production.

“Much Ado About Nothing” is Shakespeare’s comedy about Beatrice and Benedick, who fall in love in spite of themselves. In a statement, producing artistic director Tom Ridgely called the play “the blueprint for just about every romantic comedy that’s come since.”

Directed by Bruce Longworth, the free production will run June 1-26.

On May 19-21, the festival will partner with Cinema St. Louis to present films inspired by the works of the Bard. The three-night “Shakespeare Movie Weekend” in Shakespeare Glen will begin with “10 Things I Hate About You,” a modern take on “The Taming of the Shrew,” followed by “The Lion King” (loosely based on “Hamlet”) and “Theatre of Blood” (about a murderous Shakespearean actor). The screenings are free.

For the holidays, the Q Brothers of “Dress the Part” will return to the festival in December with their spin on a Dickens tale, “Q Brothers Christmas Carol.” The show will be presented at the National Blues Museum downtown.

Also on the slate are an Afro-Futurist touring production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” (Aug. 2-27) and “Shakespeare in the Streets: Bevo Mill” (Sept. 22-24).

For more information about the festival and its programs, visit stlshakes.org.

