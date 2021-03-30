St. Louis Symphony Orchestra extends Denève’s contract to 2026

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra announced a four-year extension of Stéphane Denève’s contract as music director, through the end of the 2025-26 season. His initial three-year contract began with the 2019-20 season following one season as music director designate.

"St. Louis is my musical home, and I am truly over the moon to deepen my relationship with this wonderful community in the years to come,” Denève said in a statement.

Steven Finerty, chair of the SLSO Board of Trustees, said: “Stéphane is the ideal partner for the SLSO. He brings a profound musicianship and a deep understanding to his role, which he infuses with great creativity, good humor, humility, and humanity.”

Serving as the SLSO’s 13th music director, Denève has attracted top artists to St. Louis, including his appointment of 10 musicians to the orchestra and the selection of Stephanie Childress as the SLSO’s new assistant conductor.

Denève has invited pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet and violinist Nicola Benedetti for artist-in-residence relationships with the SLSO and led collaborations with celebrated film composer John Williams.