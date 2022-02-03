St. Louis Theater Circle announces nominees for 2020-21 productions

The St. Louis Theater Circle has announced its nominations for outstanding work in local professional theater in 2020 and 2021.

Nominees compete in 30 categories covering comedies, dramas, musicals and opera. The acting awards have been revised to reflect the genders of the characters portrayed, not the performers.

The St. Louis Theater Circle is a group of local theater critics. The ninth annual awards will be presented in a virtual ceremony at 7 p.m. March 28, streaming on HEC-TV.

The nominations:

Outstanding supporting performer in a comedy, female or nonbinary role

• Nicole Angeli, "It Is Magic," The Midnight Company

• Ani Djirdjirian, "The Thanksgiving Play," Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

• Colleen Heneghan, "Bloomsday," West End Players Guild

• Jennifer Theby-Quinn, "Flanagan’s Wake," Playhouse at Westport Plaza

• Chrissie Watkins, "It Is Magic," The Midnight Company

Outstanding supporting performer in a comedy, male or nonbinary role

• Chuck Brinkley, "The Thing – A Live Parody," Cherokee Street Theatre Company

• Stephen Cefalu Jr., "The Gradient," Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

• Joe Hanrahan, "It Is Magic," The Midnight Company

• Carl Overly Jr., "It Is Magic," The Midnight Company

• Jonathan Spivey, "The Thanksgiving Play," Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding leading performer in a comedy, female or nonbinary role

• Shayna Blass, "The Thanksgiving Play," Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

• Michelle Hand, "It Is Magic," The Midnight Company

• Stephanie Machado, "The Gradient," Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

• Ellie Schwetye, "Tinsel Town," The Midnight Company

• Jennifer Theby-Quinn, "Jake’s Women," Moonstone Theatre Company

Outstanding leading performer in a comedy, male or nonbinary role

• Jeff Cummings, "Jake’s Women," Moonstone Theatre Company

• Adam Flores, "The Thanksgiving Play," Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

• Jeremy Goldmeier, "Art," Stray Dog Theatre

• Jordan Moore, "Dress the Part," St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

• Garrett Young, "Dress the Part," St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Outstanding lighting design in a play

• Joe Clapper, "Spell #7," The Black Rep

• Mextly Couzin, "The Gradient," Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

• Jasmine Lesane, "Mlima’s Tale," Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

• Seth Reiser, "A Christmas Carol," Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

• John Wylie, "King Lear," St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Outstanding sound design

• Avi Amon, "Mlima’s Tale," Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

• David R. Molina, "King Lear," St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

• Sadah Espii Proctor, "The Gradient," Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

• Nathan A. Roberts and Charles Coes, "A Christmas Carol," Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

• Rusty Wandall, "Dress the Part," St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Outstanding costume design in a play

• Dede Ayite, "A Christmas Carol," Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

• Mika Eubanks, "King Lear," St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

• Elizabeth Henning, "Tinsel Town," The Midnight Company

• Christina Leinecke, "Dress the Part," St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

• Brandin Vaughn, "Spell #7," The Black Rep

Outstanding set design in a play

• Wilson Chin, "King Lear," St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

• Tim Jones, "Sweat," The Black Rep

• Carolyn Mraz, "The Gradient," Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

• Margery & Peter Spack, "The Ville: Avengeance," St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

• Margery & Peter Spack, "Two Trains Running," The Black Rep

Outstanding supporting performer in a drama, female or nonbinary role

• Kelly Howe, "Sweat," The Black Rep

• Amy Loui, "My Name Is Asher Lev," The New Jewish Theatre

• Alma Martinez, "Mojada: A Medea in Los Angeles," Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

• Elizabeth Teeter, "The Glass Menagerie," Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis

• Sharisa Whatley, "Two Trains Running," The Black Rep

Outstanding supporting performer in a drama, male or nonbinary role

• Allen Gilmore, "King Lear," St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

• Brian McKinley, "Spell #7," The Black Rep

• Shane Signorino, "A Piece of My Heart," West End Players Guild

• Chauncy Thomas, "The Glass Menagerie," Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis

• Chuck Winning, "My Name Is Asher Lev," The New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding leading performer in a drama, female or nonbinary role

• Velma Austin, "Sweat," The Black Rep

• Kari Ely, "Comfort," St. Louis Actors’ Studio

• Debby Lennon, "Songs for Nobodies," Max & Louie Productions

• Michelle Hand, "Tiny Beautiful Things," Max & Louie Productions

• Laurie McConnell, "Annapurna," St. Louis Actors’ Studio

Outstanding leading performer in a drama, male or nonbinary role

• Andre De Shields, "King Lear," St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

• Kambi Gathesha, "Mlima’s Tale," Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

• John Pierson, "Annapurna," St. Louis Actors’ Studio

• Spencer Sickmann, "Comfort," St. Louis Actors’ Studio

• James A. Williams, "Two Trains Running," The Black Rep

Outstanding new play

• "Comfort" by Neil LaBute, St. Louis Actors’ Studio

• "The Gradient" by Steph Del Rosso, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

• "Madam" by Colin Healy, Fly North Theatricals

• "Now Playing Third Base for the St. Louis Cardinals … Bond, James Bond" by Joe Hanrahan, The Midnight Company

• "Tinsel Town" by Joe Hanrahan, The Midnight Company

Outstanding achievement in opera

• Sean Curran, "Gianni Schicchi," Opera Theatre of St. Louis

• Levi Hernandez, "Gianni Schicchi," Opera Theatre of St. Louis

• Karen Kanakis, "La Fanciulla del West," Winter Opera St. Louis

• Patricia Racette, "La Voix Humaine," Opera Theatre of St. Louis

• Leonard Slatkin, "Highway 1, U.S.A.," Opera Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding production of an opera

• "Gianni Schicchi," Opera Theatre of St. Louis

• "Highway 1, U.S.A.," Opera Theatre of St. Louis

• "La Fanciulla del West," Winter Opera St. Louis

• "La Voix Humaine," Opera Theatre of St. Lousi

• "Les Contes d’Hoffmann," Union Avenue Opera

Outstanding musical director

• Charlie Alterman, "Chicago," The Muny

• Colin Healy, "Madam," Fly North Theatricals

• Jeremy Jacobs, "Jersey Boys," Stages St. Louis

• Herve Samb, "Dreaming Zenzile," Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

• Nicolas Valdez, "Head Over Heels," New Line Theatre

Outstanding choreographer

• William Carlos Angulo, "On Your Feet!," The Muny

• Kirven Douthit-Boyd, "A Christmas Carol," Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

• Marjani Forte-Saunders, "Dreaming Zenzile," Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

• Denis Jones, "Chicago," The Muny

• Dana Lewis, "Jersey Boys," Stages St. Louis

Outstanding supporting performer in a musical, female or nonbinary role

• Tielere Cheatem, "Head Over Heels," New Line Theatre

• Natascia Diaz, "On Your Feet!," The Muny

• Bryonha Marie Parham, "The Sound of Music," The Muny

• Elizabeth Teeter, "The Sound of Music," The Muny

• Zoe Vonder Haar, "Always … Patsy Cline," Stages St. Louis

Outstanding supporting performer in a musical, male or nonbinary role

• Brent Michael DiRoma, "Jersey Boys," Stages St. Louis

• Jason Michael Evans, "Jersey Boys," Stages St. Louis

• Adam Heller, "Chicago," The Muny

• Ryan Jesse, "Jersey Boys," Stages St. Louis

• Mykal Kilgore, "Smokey Joe’s Café," The Muny

Outstanding lighting design in a musical

• Rob Denton, "Chicago," The Muny

• Shelby Loera, "The Sound of Music," The Muny

• Sean M. Savoie, "Always … Patsy Cline," Stages St. Louis

• Sean M. Savoie, "Jersey Boys," Stages St. Louis

• Yi Zhao, "Dreaming Zenzile," Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding set design in a musical

• Edward E. Haynes Jr. and Kevan Loney, "Smokey Joe’s Café," The Muny

• Tim Mackabee and Shawn Duan, "Chicago," The Muny

• Tim Mackabee and Kate Ducey, "On Your Feet!," The Muny

• Michael Schweikardt and Caite Hevner, "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers," The Muny

• James Wolk, "Jersey Boys," Stages St. Louis

Outstanding costume design in a musical

• Leon Dobkowski, "On Your Feet!," The Muny

• Eileen Engel, "Madam," Fly North Theatricals

• Courtney Gibson and Sarah Porter, "Head Over Heels," New Line Theatre

• Sully Ratke, "Smokey Joe’s Café," The Muny

• Emily Rebholz, "Chicago," The Muny

Outstanding leading performer in a musical, female or nonbinary role

• Diana DeGarmo, "Always … Patsy Cline," Stages St. Louis

• J. Harrison Ghee, "Chicago," The Muny

• Kimmie Kidd-Booker, "Madam," Fly North Theatricals

• Kate Rockwell, "The Sound of Music," The Muny

• Somi, "Dreaming Zenzile," Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding leading performer in a musical, male or nonbinary role

• Christopher Kale Jones, "Jersey Boys," Stages St. Louis

• Chris Kernan, "The Story of My Life," New Line Theatre

• James T. Lane, "Chicago," The Muny

• Omar Lopez-Cepero, "On Your Feet!," The Muny

• Jeffrey M. Wright, "The Story of My Life," New Line Theatre

Outstanding ensemble in a comedy

• "Art," Stray Dog Theatre

• "Dress the Part," St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

• "It Is Magic," The Midnight Company

• "The Thanksgiving Play," Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

• "Wildfire," Upstream Theater

Outstanding ensemble in a drama

• "King Lear," St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

• "Mlima’s Tale," Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

• "Spell #7," The Black Rep

• "Sweat," The Black Rep

• "Two Trains Running," The Black Rep

Outstanding ensemble in a musical

• "Chicago," The Muny

• "Head Over Heels," New Line Theatre

• "Jersey Boys," Stages St. Louis

• "Madam," Fly North Theatricals

• "Smokey Joe’s Café," The Muny

Outstanding director of a comedy

• Edward Coffield, "Jake’s Women," Moonstone Theatre Company

• GQ and JQ, "Dress the Part," St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

• Suki Peters, "It Is Magic," The Midnight Company

• Amelia Acosta Powell, "The Thanksgiving Play," Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

• Rachel Tibbetts, "Tinsel Town," The Midnight Company

Outstanding director of a drama

• Carl Cofield, "King Lear," St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

• Ron Himes, "Sweat," The Black Rep

• Brian Hohlfeld, "The Glass Menagerie," Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis

• Annamaria Pileggi, "Annapurna," St. Louis Actors’ Studio

• Ed Smith, "Two Trains Running," The Black Rep

Outstanding director of a musical

• Marcia Milgrom Dodge, "Smokey Joe’s Café," The Muny

• Michael Hamilton, "Always … Patsy Cline," Stages St. Louis

• Michael Hamilton, "Jersey Boys," Stages St. Louis

• Denis Jones, "Chicago," The Muny

• Scott Miller and Mike Dowdy-Windsor, "Head Over Heels," New Line Theatre

Outstanding production of a comedy

• "Dress the Part," St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

• "It Is Magic," The Midnight Company

• "Jake’s Women," Moonstone Theatre Company

• "The Thanksgiving Play," Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

• "Tinsel Town," The Midnight Company

Outstanding production of a drama

• "The Glass Menagerie," Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis

• "King Lear," St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

• "Mlima’s Tale," Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

• "Sweat," The Black Rep

• "Two Trains Running," The Black Rep

Outstanding production of a musical

• "Always … Patsy Cline," Stages St. Louis

• "Chicago," The Muny

• "Head Over Heels," New Line Theatre

• "Jersey Boys," Stages St. Louis

• "Smokey Joe’s Café," The Muny

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.