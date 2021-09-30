 Skip to main content
Stages St. Louis announces 2022 season
Stages St. Louis announces 2022 season

In the Heights

A scene from the film version of "In the Heights"

 Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Stages St. Louis has announced its 2022 season, which includes a pre-Broadway tryout, a show from “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and a Pulitzer Prize-winning classic.

In a statement, associate producer Andrew Kuhlman said that Stages is “ecstatic at the opportunity to bring this dynamic season to St. Louis audiences.”

The schedule:

May 25-June 26: “The Karate Kid: The Musical,” based on the beloved 1980s film set in the world of martial arts competition, is a world premiere aimed at a Broadway run. The show’s book is by “Karate Kid” screenwriter Robert Mark Kamen.

July 22-August 21: “In the Heights,” set in a Latino neighborhood in New York and featuring music by Miranda and a book by Quiara Alegria Hughes. The show was the basis for a recent film.

September 9-October 9. “A Chorus Line,” the classic about dancers from a wide range of backgrounds who compete to be part of a Broadway musical.

For more information: stagesstlouis.org 

Tags

