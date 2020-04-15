You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Stages St. Louis cancels first 3 shows in 2020 season
0 comments

Stages St. Louis cancels first 3 shows in 2020 season

Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
The Company of MAN OF LA MANCHA (3).jpg

The cast of Stages St. Louis' production of "Man of La Mancha" 

Courtesy of Stages St. Louis

Stages St. Louis has canceled three of the shows that had been scheduled for its 2020 season, which would have begun May 29. 

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organization will not present "A Chorus Line," "Disney's Alice in Wonderland" and "La Cage Aux Folles." The fourth production, "Always ... Patsy Cline," will run Sept. 4 through Oct. 4 as planned. 

In a statement, executive producer Jack Lane said that in 34 seasons, Stages has "never been forced to cancel a performance, let alone a production. While these decisions were the most difficult our organization faced, I do believe they were made with the best interests of our audience, artists, staff, and community in mind."

Subscribers will be notified about changes to the season and ticketing options. Single tickets for "Always ... Patsy Cline" go on sale June 1. For more information: stagesstlouis.org.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports