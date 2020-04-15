Stages St. Louis cancels first 3 shows in 2020 season

Stages St. Louis has canceled three of the shows that had been scheduled for its 2020 season, which would have begun May 29.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organization will not present "A Chorus Line," "Disney's Alice in Wonderland" and "La Cage Aux Folles." The fourth production, "Always ... Patsy Cline," will run Sept. 4 through Oct. 4 as planned.

In a statement, executive producer Jack Lane said that in 34 seasons, Stages has "never been forced to cancel a performance, let alone a production. While these decisions were the most difficult our organization faced, I do believe they were made with the best interests of our audience, artists, staff, and community in mind."

Subscribers will be notified about changes to the season and ticketing options. Single tickets for "Always ... Patsy Cline" go on sale June 1. For more information: stagesstlouis.org.

