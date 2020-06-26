You are the owner of this article.
Stages St. Louis postpones entire season to 2021
Stages St. Louis postpones entire season to 2021

Man of La Mancha

From left: Ryan Cooper, Sean Jones, Patrick John Moran, James Patterson and Nic Thompson in Stages St. Louis' production of "Man of La Mancha." 

Courtesy of Stages St. Louis

 Stages St. Louis

Stages St. Louis has postponed its entire Mainstage season to 2021 because of concerns about the pandemic. 

The company had previously postponed "A Chorus Line" and "La Cage Aux Folles" but held out the possibility of presenting "Always ... Patsy Cline starting in September.

In a statement, associate producer Andrew Kuhlman said that "while our region has progressed in its response to COVID-19, unfortunately we feel that the postponement of the entire 2020 season to 2021 is the safest decision for our audience, artists, staff and community."

The schedule for the company's inaugural season at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center will be "Patsy Cline" (May 28-June 27), "Chorus Line" (July 16-August 15) and "La Cage" (September 3-October 3). 

The title and schedule for the 2021 Family Theatre series production will be announced at a later date.

Subscribers will be contacted regarding purchased tickets and renewals. For more information: stagesstlouis.org.

