Sterling K. Brown joins 'Christmas Carol' reading

Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us") and Ryan Michelle Bathé have joined the cast of Metro Theater Company's "A Christmas Carol: A St. Louis Virtual Holiday Reading."
Among the other celebrities reading from the classic Dickens tale are Ellie Kemper ("The Office"), soprano Christine Brewer and actors Judith Ivey and Ken Page.
Brown, a St. Louis native and two-time Emmy Award winner, also appeared in the hit film, "Black Panther." He is married to Bathé, who is also an actor.
The hour-long adaptation of "A Christmas Carol" will stream at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at metroplays.org/christmascarol. It's free, but registration is required and donations are accepted.
For more information: metroplays.org.
At Feast Magazine's Virtual Vine tasting, Tony Kooyumjian and Cat Neville discuss the musical inspiration behind this dry creation
Calvin Wilson
Calvin Wilson is theater critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
