Sterling K. Brown joins 'Christmas Carol' reading
Sterling K. Brown finds his balance in when to speak out

FILE - Actor Sterling K. Brown, a cast member in the NBC series "This Is Us," poses for a portrait during the 2017 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Aug. 3, 2017. Season five debuts Tuesday and will address the pandemic and Black Lives Matter movement. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

 Chris Pizzello

Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us") and Ryan Michelle Bathé have joined the cast of Metro Theater Company's "A Christmas Carol: A St. Louis Virtual Holiday Reading."

Among the other celebrities reading from the classic Dickens tale are Ellie Kemper ("The Office"), soprano Christine Brewer and actors Judith Ivey and Ken Page.

Brown, a St. Louis native and two-time Emmy Award winner, also appeared in the hit film, "Black Panther." He is married to Bathé, who is also an actor. 

The hour-long adaptation of "A Christmas Carol" will stream at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at metroplays.org/christmascarol. It's free, but registration is required and donations are accepted.  

For more information: metroplays.org.

