Sterling K. Brown joins Metro Theater's virtual reading of 'A Christmas Carol'

Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us") and Ryan Michelle Bathé have joined the cast of Metro Theater Company's "A Christmas Carol: A St. Louis Virtual Holiday Reading."

Among the other celebrities reading from the classic Dickens tale are Ellie Kemper ("The Office"), soprano Christine Brewer, actors Judith Ivey and Ken Page, and magician-comedian Justin Willman ("Magic for Humans").

Brown, a St. Louis native and two-time Emmy Award winner, also appeared in the hit film "Black Panther." He is married to Bathé, who is also an actor.

The hourlong adaptation of "A Christmas Carol" will stream at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at metroplays.org/christmascarol. It's free, but registration is required, and donations are accepted.

For more information: metroplays.org.

