Sterling K. Brown joins Metro Theater's virtual reading of 'A Christmas Carol'
Sterling K. Brown finds his balance in when to speak out

FILE - Actor Sterling K. Brown, a cast member in the NBC series "This Is Us," poses for a portrait during the 2017 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Aug. 3, 2017. Season five debuts Tuesday and will address the pandemic and Black Lives Matter movement. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

 Chris Pizzello

Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us") and Ryan Michelle Bathé have joined the cast of Metro Theater Company's "A Christmas Carol: A St. Louis Virtual Holiday Reading."

Among the other celebrities reading from the classic Dickens tale are Ellie Kemper ("The Office"), soprano Christine Brewer, actors Judith Ivey and Ken Page, and magician-comedian Justin Willman ("Magic for Humans").

Brown, a St. Louis native and two-time Emmy Award winner, also appeared in the hit film "Black Panther." He is married to Bathé, who is also an actor. 

The hourlong adaptation of "A Christmas Carol" will stream at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at metroplays.org/christmascarol. It's free, but registration is required, and donations are accepted.  

For more information: metroplays.org.

Watch now: Why you should see 'Fiddler on the Roof' once every decade

  • Daniel Neman
  • 0

Daniel Neman of the Post-Dispatch chats with Mike Isaacson, artistic director and executive producer of the Muny, about the documentary "Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles," about the creation and impact of "Fiddler on the Roof." It's part of the St. Louis Jewish Film Festival. Isaacson will lea…

