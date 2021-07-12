Steven Woolf, longtime Repertory Theatre of St. Louis artistic director, dies at 75

Steven Woolf, artistic director of the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis for more than three decades, died Monday, July 12, 2021, from advanced chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He was 75.

“He really understood his audience,” said Mark Bernstein, managing director of the Rep. “And we shared a lot of the same ideas about things and about the work that we were doing. So it was very easy for me to support his vision.”

Edward Coffield, artistic director of the New Jewish Theatre and a former production manager at the Rep, said that Woolf “never lost his wonder and amazement at the theater. And because of that, he had a great eye for detail.”

Woolf retired from the Rep in 2019, drawing the curtains on a career that earned him professional and critical respect, including lifetime achievement awards from the St. Louis Theater Circle, the Arts and Education Council of St. Louis and Arts for Life. He was succeeded at the Rep by Hana S. Sharif.

In his long career, Woolf also held positions at the Juilliard School and Webster University, he and directed productions off-off-Broadway.