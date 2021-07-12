Steven Woolf, longtime Repertory Theatre of St. Louis artistic director, dies at 75

Steven Woolf, artistic director of the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis for more than three decades, died Monday, July 12, 2021, from advanced chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He was 75.
“He really understood his audience,” said Mark Bernstein, managing director of the Rep. “And we shared a lot of the same ideas about things and about the work that we were doing. So it was very easy for me to support his vision.”
Edward Coffield, artistic director of the New Jewish Theatre and a former production manager at the Rep, said that Woolf “never lost his wonder and amazement at the theater. And because of that, he had a great eye for detail.”
Woolf retired from the Rep in 2019, drawing the curtains on a career that earned him professional and critical respect, including lifetime achievement awards from the St. Louis Theater Circle, the Arts and Education Council of St. Louis and Arts for Life. He was succeeded at the Rep by Hana S. Sharif.
In his long career, Woolf also held positions at the Juilliard School and Webster University, he and directed productions off-off-Broadway.
In a Post-Dispatch interview in which he discussed his retirement, Woolf said that he became fascinated with theater at an early age. A formative experience was seeing a performance of the musical “The Fantasticks” as a teenager.
“Little pieces of colored tissue paper, thrown in the air at the beginning, became leaves and props,” Woolf said. “There was something in the poetry of that, and the magic of that, that I thought was sort of fabulous.”
The Rep was founded in 1966. For 33 years, from 1986 to 2019, Woolf was responsible for programming more than 300 Rep shows. Those that he directed ranged from classic plays such as “Death of a Salesman” and “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” to modern works including “The Humans” and “The Pillowman.”
Woolf, Bernstein said, “thought long and hard about every play, and how the St. Louis audience was going to respond to it.”
A Milwaukee native, Steven Woolf was born Dec. 23, 1945. He earned a B.A. in theater and an M.A. in directing from the University of Wisconsin at Madison and was awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
In the 2019 Post-Dispatch interview, Woolf recalled that he had held several positions with the Rep before officially becoming artistic director in 1986. At that point the theater “was in tough shape,” he said. “It wasn’t connecting with the community, it wasn’t connecting with audiences.
“There was a lot to be done, and a tiny staff,” Woolf said. “We circled our wagons and did what needed to be done to stabilize the organization, both financially and artistically, and also in terms of the community. And that support — the board (of directors) support, the staff support and the community support — allowed us then to move forward.”
On his watch, the Rep built a solid following, with 12,000 subscribers and an $8 million budget.
In looking back on his career at the Rep, Woolf said that he regarded the audience as people “who love good stories. They like language, and they like to laugh — but they also like to think.”
“There is a connection from the stage to the audience that invigorates them and connects with them,” Woolf said. “You just watch people on the edge of their seat, leaning forward. If the play choice is right, and the production is right, they’re intrigued.”
Woolf is survived by a brother, Tom Woolf, of Tampa, Florida. A memorial service will be held at a later date.