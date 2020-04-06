Stray Dog Theatre postpones 'Annie'

Stray Dog Theatre has postponed its production of "Annie" because of health concerns. The musical about an orphan, her dog Sandy and their wealthy friend Daddy Warbucks was scheduled to begin performances on Thursday.

According to the Stray Dog website, tickets already purchased will be honored on the new performance dates, which are to be announced.

"Annie" inspired a 2014 film starring Jamie Foxx as a character based on Daddy Warbucks. The show was produced at the Muny in 2018.

Find more information at straydogtheatre.org.

