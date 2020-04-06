You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Stray Dog Theatre postpones 'Annie'
0 comments

Stray Dog Theatre postpones 'Annie'

Subscribe today: $3/3 months
Quvenzhane Wallis;Jamie Foxx

This photo released by Colombia Pictures - Sony shows Quvenzhane Wallis, left, as Annie, and Jamie Foxx as Will Stacks, looking at a card she made for Stacks in a scene from Columbia Pictures' "Annie." (AP Photo/Columbia Pictures - Sony, Barry Wetcher)

 Barry Wetcher

Stray Dog Theatre has postponed its production of "Annie" because of health concerns. The musical about an orphan, her dog Sandy and their wealthy friend Daddy Warbucks was scheduled to begin performances on Thursday.

According to the Stray Dog website, tickets already purchased will be honored on the new performance dates, which are to be announced.

"Annie" inspired a 2014 film starring Jamie Foxx as a character based on Daddy Warbucks. The show was produced at the Muny in 2018.

Find more information at straydogtheatre.org.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports