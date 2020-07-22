Stray Dog Theatre to stream 'Lobby Hero'

"Lobby Hero," a Stray Dog Theatre production that was to be presented live on stage this summer, is now scheduled to make its debut online because of the ongoing pandemic.

The company is streaming the play by Kenneth Lonergan (screenwriter of "You Can Count On Me") from July 27 through 31. Viewing is free, but reservations are required and donations are accepted. Participation is limited to the first 750 reservations.

Directed by Gary F. Bell, "Lobby Hero" revolves around a security guard, his boss and a couple of cops and is set in a New York apartment building.

The New York Times called the dialogue "achingly funny" and observed that the play "offers a fascinating reflection on those shaky internal compasses we call moral instincts."

The Stray Dog cast features Eileen Engel, Jeremy Goldmeier, Stephen Peirick and Abraham Shaw. "Lobby Hero" was recorded on the Stray Dog stage with each actor inside a custom-built booth.

Reservations to stream the production may be made at straydogtheatre.org.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.