Tee time is July 2 at the Sheldon's annual 'Golf the Galleries'

"Golf the Galleries" returns to the Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries on July 2.

The Sheldon has announced the designers of this year's holes, saying the course begins with a "pinball game" that reminds St. Louisans of the importance of having play in their lives. The hole is designed by architects and designers Philip and Kelsey Jordan.

Other retro games are used in the hole "Arcade" by students of Grand Center Arts Academy Makerspace and Theater Department, with obstacles like Pac-Man's ghosts.

The World Chess Hall of Fame returns for the fourth time (chess, of course, is the theme) and another returning artist, Martha Valenta, evokes feelings of home with "Nest."

There are a total of nine holes, which cost $10 for adults and $7 children for 12 and under. Tickets for Sheldon members are $2 less. The tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. June 1 through MetroTix at 314-534-1111 or at TheSheldon.org

To sponsor a hole, call the Sheldon’s Development Department at 314-533-9900.

The mini-golf exhibit in the galleries, 3648 Washington Boulevard, runs through Sept. 5.

