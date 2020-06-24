Tennessee Williams Festival launches radio show with one-acts, interviews, commentary

Tennessee Williams is best known for classic stage dramas including “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” “The Glass Menagerie” and “A Streetcar Named Desire.” But the onetime St. Louis resident also wrote quite a few one-act plays — the focus of an upcoming radio show presented by Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis.

“Something Spoken: Tennessee Williams St. Louis On the Air” debuts July 11 on Classic 107.3 FM. Each episode will include a full production of a one-act by Williams, along with interviews with directors, actors and scholars. The program will be narrated by Broadway performer and St. Louis native Ken Page, with commentary by scholar Tom Mitchell.

In a statement, festival executive artistic director Carrie Houk said the program aims to help “unify, elevate and enrich humanity during this very challenging year.”

“Something Spoken” will air every other Saturday at 5 p.m. The festival, which has been delayed because of the pandemic, will be presented Oct. 22-Nov. 1 at the Link Auditorium.

For more information on the radio show: twstl.org (which also includes festival info) or classic1073.org.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.