Tennessee Williams Festival launches radio show with one-acts, interviews, commentary
Tennessee Williams Festival launches radio show with one-acts, interviews, commentary

The Night of the Iguana

James Andrew Butz and Lavonne Byers in the Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis production of "The Night of the Iguana"

 Courtesy of ProPhotoSTL

Tennessee Williams is best known for classic stage dramas including “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” “The Glass Menagerie” and “A Streetcar Named Desire.” But the onetime St. Louis resident also wrote quite a few one-act plays — the focus of an upcoming radio show presented by Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis.

“Something Spoken: Tennessee Williams St. Louis On the Air” debuts July 11 on Classic 107.3 FM. Each episode will include a full production of a one-act by Williams, along with interviews with directors, actors and scholars. The program will be narrated by Broadway performer and St. Louis native Ken Page, with commentary by scholar Tom Mitchell.

ae t williams 1963

Playwright Tennessee Williams in 1963

In a statement, festival executive artistic director Carrie Houk said the program aims to help “unify, elevate and enrich humanity during this very challenging year.”

“Something Spoken” will air every other Saturday at 5 p.m. The festival, which has been delayed because of the pandemic, will be presented Oct. 22-Nov. 1 at the Link Auditorium.

For more information on the radio show: twstl.org (which also includes festival info) or classic1073.org.

